Home

Education

NEET 2024 Application Form Underway for UG; Documents Required For Registrations

NEET 2024 Application Form Underway for UG; Documents Required For Registrations

NEET 2024 Application Form: The registration process for the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test NEET(UG) – 2024 will close on March 9; eligible aspirants are advised to fill up the online applic

NEET 2024 Application Form: The registration process for the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test NEET(UG) – 2024 will close on March 9; eligible aspirants are advised to fill up the online application form at https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/. The single largest medical entrance examination will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday, 05 May 2024 (Sunday) in Pen and Paper mode in 13 languages, as a common and uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test [(NEET (UG)] for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions.

Trending Now

The entire application process for NEET (UG) – 2024 is online, including uploading of scanned images/documents, payment of fees, and printing of the Confirmation Page, Admit Card, etc. Therefore, candidates are not required to send/submit any document(s) including the Confirmation Page to NTA through Post/ Fax/WhatsApp/Email/by Hand

You may like to read

NEET 2024 Application Form Underway for UG; Documents Required For Registrations

. Scanned photograph, signature, and Left and Right-hand Fingers and Thumb impression PwBD certificate in PDF format (file size: 50 kb to 300 kb) Citizenship Certificate/ Embassy Certificate or any Documentary proof of Citizenship certificate in PDF format

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.