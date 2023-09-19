Home

Education

NEET UG 2024 Exam On May 5; Exam to be Held in Pen And Paper/OMR; NTA Exam Calendar Inside

NEET UG 2024 Exam On May 5; Exam to be Held in Pen And Paper/OMR; NTA Exam Calendar Inside

NEET UG 2024 will be held on May 5, 2024. As soon as the registration portal is active, candidates can submit their NEET UG 2024 application forms through the official website at https://neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET 2024 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) for undergraduate medical education admissions across all medical institutions, has released the examination date for NEET UG 2024. Going by the NTA Exam Calendar 2024-25, the testing agency will conduct the NTA NEET UG on May 5, 2024. As soon as the registration portal is active, candidates can submit their NEET UG 2024 application forms through the official website at https://neet.nta.nic.in.

Trending Now

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is responsible for conducting the NTA NEET exam. The National Eligibility cum

Entrance Test NEET (UG) – 2024 will be conducted in Pen and Paper/OMR. Check the NTA NEET exam pattern, schedule, official website, and other details here.

You may like to read

NTA NEET UG 2024 Dates Here

NTA NEET UG Registration date: March(Tentative) Last date to apply: to be released soon Exam City Slip: to be announced soon Admit Card: to be released soon Date of examination: May 5, 2024

NEET UG 2024 Registration: How to Fill Application Form?

Go to the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) NEET at https://neet.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, you will find a link to “Apply Online.” Click on this link to start the registration process. Register yourself on the portal and log in again into your account using the generated ID and password. Click on “Fill Application Form.” You will be required to provide basic details such as your name, date of birth, email address, mobile number, and other personal information. Complete the application form with all the necessary information, including your educational qualifications, subject of the exam, category, and other relevant details. You will be asked to upload scanned copies of your recent passport-sized photograph and signature as per the specified format and size. Pay the application fee. Submit the form and download a copy of it for future reference.

Examination Calendar for Academic Year 2024-25 (Download Link)

NTA Exam Calendar 2024: NTA NEET Exam Dates

Name of the examination Mode of Examination Dates of Examination Joint Entrance

Examination [JEE (Main)]

– 2024 Session 1 Computer Based

Test (CBT) Between 24th January

and 1st February, 2024. Joint Entrance

Examination [JEE (Main)]

– 2024 Session 2 Computer Based

Test (CBT) Between 1st April, 2024

and 15th April, 2024. National Eligibility cum

Entrance Test [NEET (UG)]

– 2024 Pen and

Paper/OMR 5th May, 2024 Common University

Entrance Test -UG (CUETUG) 2024 Computer Based

Test (CBT) Between 15th May, 2024

and 31st May, 2024. Common University

Entrance Test -PG (CUETPG) 2024 Computer Based

Test (CBT) Between 11th March,

2024 and 28th March,

2024. UGC-NET

Session – I Computer Based

Test (CBT Between 10th June and

21st June, 2024

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES