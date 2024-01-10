Home

NEET PG 2024 Notification: Fake Registration Date Circular Goes Viral On Social Media – Latest Updates

NEET PG 2024 Registration: The registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate examination has not been started. Ahead of the release of the notification for the NEET PG 2024 examination, a fake timetable of the medical entrance examination is circulating on various social media platforms. The fake notice claims the NEET PG 2024 registration will start on Tuesday, January 9. Meanwhile, students will be allowed to submit the application form till January 20, 2024, claims the fake notice. The fake circular includes the NEET PG 2024 registration date, notification schedule, and result date of the entrance examination.

Taking to X(formally Twitter), the National Chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), Dr Rohan Krishnan wrote, “This is a FAKE NOTICE circulated. Don’t trust whatsapp or Telegram notice. Wait for actual official order and Notice on NBE WEBSITE ONLY. Notice will come soon. We should wait till Thursday/ Friday. Dates will be confirmed in the notice. Requesting @NbeIndia @MoHFW_INDIA @NMC_IND @mansukhmandviya ji to kindly confirm the dates in Fast-track approach. Aspirants to relax and trust only website of Nbe.”

The fake circular reads, “National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall conduct the NEET-PG 2024 on 3 March 2024 on a Computer Based Platform at various test centres across the country.” As per the fake circular, the NEET PG Result will be declared on March 24.

This is a FAKE NOTICE circulated. Don’t trust whatsapp or Telegram notice. Wait for actual official order and Notice on NBE WEBSITE ONLY. Notice will come soon. We should wait till Thursday/ Friday. Dates will be confirmed in the notice. Requesting @NbeIndia… pic.twitter.com/S931ch4p0g — Dr. Rohan Krishnan (@DrRohanKrishna3) January 9, 2024

NEET PG 2024 Exam Date

If going by the NBEMS exam calendar, the NEET PG examination was scheduled to be held on March 3, 2024. However, the NEET PG 2024 exam was postponed. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate examination has been rescheduled to July 7 this year, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences said on Tuesday. The cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility for the exam this year is August 15.

The NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG diploma courses under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019. As of now, the NEET PG registration date has not been released. However, it is expected that the application process will begin in May-June. Candidates can fill up the NEET PG application form at https://nbe.edu.in/.

Application for NEET-PG 2024 can only be submitted online through NBEMS website https://nbe.edu.in and https://natboard.edu.in There is no other methodology for application submission. Application submitted through any other mode shall be summarily rejected.

NOTE: The NEET-PG 2024 will now be conducted on July 7, 2024

