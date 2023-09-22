Home

NEET UG 2024 Registration Likely in March; List of Documents Required to Fill NTA NEET Application

NTA NEET Application form 2024 can be filled by visiting the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

NEET UG 2024 Application: The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate(NEET-UG) will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday, May 5, 2023 (Sunday) in Pen and Paper mode. The candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the Information Bulletin and on the NTA website. Medical aspirants can fill up the NTA NEET Application form 2024 by visiting the official website – neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

NOTE: Merely appearing and qualifying in NEET (UG) – 2024 does not confer any right to the candidate for admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses. The selection and admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses seats in any Medical Institution recognized for offering Undergraduate Medical Courses is subject to fulfilling the admission criteria, eligibility, rank in the merit list, medical fitness, and such other criteria as may be prescribed by the Government of India, respective States, Universities, Institutions, and Medical/ Dental/ Ayurveda/ Siddha/ Unani/ Homeopathy Colleges.

NEET UG 2024 Registration – Date And Time

Going by the media reports, NTA NEET UG 2024 Registration is likely to begin in the first week of March 2024. However, NTA has not announced the exact date and time for NEET Registration. The entire application process for NEET (UG) – 2024 is online, including uploading of scanned images/documents, payment of fees, and printing of the Confirmation Page, Admit Card, etc. Therefore, candidates are not required to send/submit any document(s) including the Confirmation Page to NTA through Post/ Fax/WhatsApp/Email/by Hand.

NOTE: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, is yet to announce the NEET UG 2024 registration dates.

How to Fill NEET Application 2024?

A candidate can apply for the NEET (UG) – 2024 by logging on to https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

Before submitting of application form, make the following preparations:

The information to be filled in the Online Application Form such as names of Father/Mother and Candidate with correct spellings,/ Class 12 Admit Card with Photograph/Election Card (EPIC No.)/Passport number/Ration Card Number/ Bank Account Number/Other valid Govt. Identity Card Number, Date of Birth, Address, Mobile Number, email id, etc. may be kept ready. The candidates need to provide any one of the following identity details:

Category of Candidates Types of permissible IDs Indian Nationals of all States Class 12 Admit Card, Election Card (EPIC No.), Ration Card, Bank Account Passbook with Photograph, Passport Number or Number of any other Photo Identity Card issued by Government NRIs NRIs Passport Number

NEET Application 2024: List of Documents Required

Candidates have to scan images of the following in JPG /PDF format only, for uploading the same as part of the submission of his/her online application:

Latest Passport size Photograph in JPG format (size: 10 kb to 200 kb) Post Card size photograph (4” X6”) in JPG format (Size: 10 kb – 200 kb) Signature in JPG format (size: 4 kb to 30 kb) Left and Right hand Fingers and Thumb impressions (size:10 kb to 200 kb) Class 10 passed certificate in PDF format (file size: 50 kb to 300 kb) Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS etc.) in PDF format (file size: 50 kb to 300 kb) Address proof of present and permanent address of candidate in PDF format (file

size: 50 kb to 300 kb). All candidates are required to upload address proof (Present and permanent address) during the online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2024. The address proof may include an AADHAAR Card, Domicile Certificate, Passport, Voter ID card, etc. Both documents (if applicable) are to be merged and uploaded in a single pdf file. If the Present and Permanent addresses are the same, then the same document will suffice.

The candidate, before submitting the application form online, must ensure his eligibility to appear in the test. The candidate is required to go through the Information Bulletin carefully and be clear about all requirements with regard to the submission of the Application Form.

NEET Application 2024: How to Fill Form?

Visit the official website – https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

On the homepage, look for the registration link.

Register yourself on the portal. A login ID and password will be generated.

Sign into your account and fill up the application form.

Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee.

Submit the application form and download a copy of it for future reference.

Incomplete applications and applications not in accordance with instructions are liable to be rejected without any further intimation. For more details, visit the official website of NTA NEET.

