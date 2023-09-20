Home

NEET UG 2024 Registration: Will NTA Reduce NEET Syllabus? Check Subject-Wise Important Topics Here

There is no confirmation of the reduction in the NEET 2024 syllabus. Once NTA NEET Information bulletin is released, candidates can check the subject-wise syllabus.

NEET UG 2024 Exam Date: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has released the NEET UG 2024 exam date. Going by the NTA Exam calendar pdf, NTA will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate NEET (UG) – 2024 on May 5, 2024. NEET is the toughest and the single largest medical entrance examination conducted at several exam centres. The testing agency will conduct the medical entrance examination on May 5, 2023 (Sunday) in Pen and Paper mode in 13 languages, as a common and uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET (UG) for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions.

With the National Council of Educational Research and Training dropping chapters from class 11 and class 12, at present, there has been no official confirmation of the reduction in the NEET 2024 syllabus. Once NTA releases the NEET Information bulletin, candidates will be able to check the subject-wise syllabus for the examination. The NTA NEET UG 2024 Application form is expected to be released in December. However, no official statement has been announced either by UGC Chairman Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar or NTA Officials on the registration dates.

NEET Syllabus

Last year, NMC (National Medical Commission) notified the syllabus of NEET (UG). The Question Paper will be based on the given syllabus (Appendix-III) which is available on the NMC website (https://www.nmc.org.in/neet/neet-ug). Furthermore, to rationalize the decision of reduction in the syllabus by various School Education Boards, the NTA has taken a decision to provide choice in Section “B” for each of the 4 (four) Subjects.

NEET Core Syllabus For Physics, Chemistry, Biology

For National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test NEET (UG)-2023, the National Medical Commission of India recommends the following syllabus for admission to MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS courses across the country, after review of various State syllabi as well as those prepared by CBSE, NCERT, and COBSE. This is to establish uniformity across the country, keeping in view the relevance of different areas in medical education.

Physics syllabus of class 11th

Physical-world and measurement Kinematics Laws of Motion Work, Energy and Power Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body Gravitation Properties of Bulk Matter Thermodynamics Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory Oscillations and Waves

Physics syllabus of Class 12th

Electrostatic Current Electricity Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents Electromagnetic Waves Optics Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation Atoms and Nucle Electronic Devices

Chemistry syllabus of class 11th

Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry Structure of Atom Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure States of Matter: Gases and Liquids Thermodynamics Equilibrium Redox Reactions Hydrogen s-Block Element (Alkali and Alkaline earth metals Some p-Block Elements Organic Chemistry- Some Basic Principles and Techniques Hydrocarbons Environmental Chemistry

Chemistry syllabus of class 12th

Solid State Solutions Electrochemistry Chemical Kinetics Surface Chemistry General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements p- Block Elements d and f Block Elements Coordination Compounds Haloalkanes and Haloarenes Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers

Biology syllabus of class 11th

Diversity in Living World Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants Cell Structure and Function Plant Physiology Human physiology

Biology syllabus of class 12th

Reproduction Genetics and Evolution Biology and Human Welfare Biotechnology and Its Applications Ecology and environment

NEET UG 2024 Registration: Test Paper

The Test pattern of NEET (UG) comprises four Subjects – Physics, Chemistry, Zoology and Botany. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 Questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions. So, the total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same.

NOTE: At present, there is no confirmation of the reduction in the NEET 2024 syllabus. NTA has not released the NEET Information Bulletin. Once released, medical aspirants can go through the detailed notification and check the subject-wise syllabus. To find the most up-to-date and accurate information regarding NTA NEET registration dates for upcoming sessions, we recommend you to check out this space — https://www.india.com/education/ — and visit the official NTA NEET website (https://neet.nta.nic.in/) or the NTA website (https://nta.ac.in/).

