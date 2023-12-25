Home

NEET 2024 Registration For Postgraduate Exam Likely In January? Here’s What We Know So Far

NEET PG 2024 Application Form: The National Board of Medical Sciences(NBEMS) is all set to begin the registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate examination soon.

NEET PG 2024 Application Form: The National Board of Medical Sciences(NBEMS) is all set to begin the registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate examination soon. All those candidates who want to appear for the competitive examination can fill up the NBEMS NEET PG 2024 Application form at and /. The Board is slated to hold the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate examination tentatively on March 3, 2024. A candidate can submit NEET-PG 2024 application form only once. Any candidate found to have submitted more than one application form for NEET-PG 2024 may be debarred from NEET-PG, his/her candidature may be cancelled and further action as deemed appropriate by NBEMS shall be taken.

NEET Application Form: NEET PG 2024 Registration Date And Time

As per media reports and past year’s trends, the registration process for NEET PG 2024 is likely to begin in January; candidates can download the information brochure from the official website. NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses as per Section 61(2) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 read with 10 (D) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. In simple words, this will be the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic session.

NEET Registration: How to Fill NEET PG 2024 Application?

All candidates desirous of applying for NEET-PG 2024 shall be required to create an online profile of themselves to generate a User ID and Password. Check the step-by-step guide to fill up the application form.

Visit the official website of the National Board of Medical Sciences(NBEMS) at and

Fill up the user registration form to generate the User ID/Application ID and Password.

User ID and Password will be sent through SMS and Email.

Complete the application form and upload your Photograph, Scanned signature, Thumb impression, and prescribed documents.

Choose your Test City and pay the Examination Fee

Agree to the declaration and Submit the Application.

Take a printout of the filled Application form with Transaction ID printed on it and payment status mentioned as “S” (Successful) for records. Name of the event and important dates NEET PG 2024 Information bulletin and NEET PG 2024 Registration: to be released soon(likely Jan)

