NEET 2024 Registration For Undergraduate Medical Exam Likely in Jan; Check Number of Attempts

NEET 2024 Registration: The registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) – 2024 is expected to begin in January 2024. Meanwhile, NTA has confirmed the NEET exam date. As per the academic calendar, the NEET UG 2024 examination will be conducted on May 5. Candidates are advised to keep all the documents ready before filling up the application form. Medical aspirants can fill up the NTA NEET application form at https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

NEET UG 2024: Check Details Here

A candidate can apply for the NEET (UG) – 2024 by logging on to /. Candidates have to scan images of the following in JPG /PDF format only, for uploading the same as part of the submission of his/her online application:

Latest Passport size Photograph in JPG format (size: 10 kb to 200 kb)

Post Card size photograph (4” X6”) in JPG format (Size: 10 kb – 200 kb)

Signature in JPG format (size: 4 kb to 30 kb)

Left and Right hand Fingers and Thumb impressions (size:10 kb to 200 kb)

Class 10 passed certificate in PDF format (file size: 50 kb to 300 kb)

Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS etc.) in PDF format (file size: 50 kb to 300 kb)

PwBD certificate in PDF format (file size: 50 kb to 300 kb)

Citizenship Certificate/ Embassy Certificate or any Documentary proof of

Citizenship certificate in PDF format (file size: 50 kb to 300 kb)

