NEET 2024 Registration For Undergraduate Programme Likely This Week? Here’s What We Know So Far
NEET UG 2024 Registration date has not been confirmed yet; however, as per the reports, the application form for the medical entrance examination is expected to be released this week. Aspirants can fill up the application form as soon as the NTA NEET registration link is active on the designated portal. As per Section 14 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, the NEET (UG) has to be conducted as a common and uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test [(NEET (UG)] for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions.
