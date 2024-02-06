Home

Education

NEET 2024 Registration For Undergraduate Programme Likely This Week? Here’s What We Know So Far

NEET 2024 Registration For Undergraduate Programme Likely This Week? Here’s What We Know So Far

NEET UG 2024 Registration date has not been confirmed yet; however, as per the reports, the application form for the medical entrance examination is expected to be released this week. Aspirants can fi

NEET UG 2024 Registration date has not been confirmed yet; however, as per the reports, the application form for the medical entrance examination is expected to be released this week. Aspirants can fill up the application form as soon as the NTA NEET registration link is active on the designated portal. As per Section 14 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, the NEET (UG) has to be conducted as a common and uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test [(NEET (UG)] for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.