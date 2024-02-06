Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET 2024 Registration For Undergraduate Programme Likely This Week? Here’s What We Know So Far

NEET 2024 Registration For Undergraduate Programme Likely This Week? Here’s What We Know So Far

NEET UG 2024 Registration date has not been confirmed yet; however, as per the reports, the application form for the medical entrance examination is expected to be released this week. Aspirants can fi

Published: February 6, 2024 8:31 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

NEET PG 2024 Exam Postponed To July 7, Cut-Off Date On August 15; Check Latest Update at nbe.edu.in

NEET UG 2024 Registration date has not been confirmed yet; however, as per the reports, the application form for the medical entrance examination is expected to be released this week. Aspirants can fill up the application form as soon as the NTA NEET registration link is active on the designated portal. As per Section 14 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, the NEET (UG) has to be conducted as a common and uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test [(NEET (UG)] for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.