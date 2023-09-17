Home

NEET 2024 Registration: Check Tentative Schedule, Application, Paper Pattern, Syllabus

NEET 2024 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) for undergraduate medical education admissions across all medical institutions, is yet to announce the examination date for NEET UG 2024. However, it is anticipated that the registration process will begin in March 2024. As soon as the official announcement is made, candidates can submit their NEET UG 2024 application forms through the official website at https://neet.nta.nic.in. According to the Times of India Report, NTA NEET UG 2024 will be conducted on May 5, 2024. Please note, that neither NTA Officials have made a statement nor UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. The above date is tentative.

NOTE: The NEET 2024 exam date is yet to be announced by NTA. It is expected to be held on the first Sunday of May 2024, i.e. May 5, 2024.

Who conducts NTA NEET UG 2024?

NEET UG Exam Dates 2024

NTA NEET 2024 eligibility criteria

NEET 2024 application process

NEET 2024 exam pattern

NEET syllabus

NEET 2024 Preparation Tips



The National Testing Agency (NTA) is responsible for conducting the NTA NEET exam. Check the NTA NEET exam pattern, schedule, official website, and other details here.

NTA NEET UG 2024 (Tentative Schedule)Dates Here

NTA NEET UG Registration date: March(Tentative) Last date to apply: to be released soon Exam City Slip: to be announced soon Admit Card: to be released soon Date of examination:May 5, 2024 (tentative)

NEET UG 2024 Registration: How to Fill Application Form?

To register for the NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test ) exam, you can follow these steps:

Go to the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) NEET at https://neet.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, you will find a link to “Apply Online.” Click on this link to start the registration process. Register yourself on the portal and log in again into your account using the generated ID and password. Click on “Fill Application Form.” You will be required to provide basic details such as your name, date of birth, email address, mobile number, and other personal information. Complete the application form with all the necessary information, including your educational qualifications, subject of the exam, category, and other relevant details. You will be asked to upload scanned copies of your recent passport-sized photograph and signature as per the specified format and size. Pay the application fee. Submit the form and download a copy of it for future reference.

NEET 2024 Paper Pattern

Going by the previous year’s information bulletin, the Test pattern of NEET (UG) comprises four Subjects. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 Questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions. So, the total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same. The pattern for the NEET (UG) – 2023 Examination for admission in the Session 2023-24 is as follows:

NEET 2024 Registration: NTA NEET Application Form((to be active soon))

NEET 2024 Syllabus – Core Subject-Wise Syllabus

NMC (National Medical Commission) has notified the syllabus of NEET (UG 2023). The Question Paper will be based on the given syllabus (Appendix-III) which is available on the NMC website (https://www.nmc.org.in/neet/neet-ug). Furthermore, to rationalize the decision of reduction in the syllabus by various School Education Boards, the NTA has taken a decision to provide choice in Section “B” for each of the 4 (four) Subjects.

Physics syllabus of class 11th

Physical-world and measurement

Kinematics

Laws of Motion

Work, Energy and Power

Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body

Gravitation

Properties of Bulk Matter





Physics syllabus of Class 12th

Electrostatics

Current Electricity





Chemistry syllabus of class 11th

Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry

Structure of Atom

Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties

Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure



