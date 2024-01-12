Home

NEET 2024: These Unfair Practices Can Cancel Medical Aspirants Undergraduate Entrance Exam, Debar Them For 3 Years

Unfair means practice is an activity that allows a candidate to gain an unfair advantage over other candidates.

NEET 2024: These Unfair Practices Can Cancel Medical Aspirants Undergraduate Entrance Exam, Debar Them For 3 Years(Freepik.com)

NEET 2024: NEET examination for the Undergraduate programme will be conducted on May 5, 2024. Ahead of the medical entrance exam, the National Testing Agency(NTA) has outlined specific guidelines to prevent unfair practices by students, warning that engaging in such practices may result in the cancellation of the NEET examination for those involved. Unfair means practice is an activity that allows a candidate to gain an unfair advantage over other candidates. It includes, but is not limited to:

a) Being in possession of any item or article which has been prohibited or can be used for unfair practices including any stationery item, communication device, accessories, eatables, ornaments, or any other material or information relevant or not relevant to the examination in the paper concerned.

b) Using someone to write the examination (impersonation) or preparing material for copying; c) Breaching examination rules or any direction issued by NTA in connection with the conduct of the NEET (UG) – 2023 examination from time to time.

d) Assisting other candidates to engage in malpractices, giving or receiving assistance directly or indirectly of any kind or attempting to do so;

e) Writing questions or answers on any material other than the answer sheet given by the Centre Superintendent for writing answers.

f) Tearing of Answer Sheet, any page of the test booklet, etc.

g) Contacting or communicating or trying to do so with any person, other than the Examination Staff, during the examination time in the Examination Centre. h) Taking away the answer sheet (Original OMR/Office Copy of OMR) out of the examination hall/room.

i) Taking away the Admit Card out of the examination hall/room.

j) Smuggling out of Question Paper or its part or smuggling out answer sheet or part thereof.

k) Threatening any of the officials connected with the conduct of the examination or threatening any of the candidates.

l) Using or attempting to use any other undesirable method or means in connection with the examination.

m) Manipulation and fabrication of online documents viz. admit card, rank letter, self-declaration, etc.

n) Forceful entry/exit in/from Examination Centre/Hall.

o) Use or attempted use of any electronic device after entering the Examination Centre;

p) Affixing/uploading of wrong/morphed photographs on the application form/admit card/proforma.

q) Erasing or obliterating any information printed on the OMR Answer Sheet.

r) Providing incorrect information and/or overwriting of the Roll No./ Test Booklet No. / own Name of the Candidate / Father’s Name / Mother’s Name / own Signature, on the OMR Answer Sheet.

s) Making fake claims by manipulating the responses in the OMR sheet one tampering it in any way whatsoever, uploaded on the website for the challenge before or after the declaration of the result.

t) Creating obstacles in smooth and fair conduct of the examination.

u) Any other malpractices declared as Unfairmeans by the NTA.

During the course of, before, or after the examination if a candidate indulges in any of the above or similar practices, he/she will be deemed to have used unfair practices and booked under UNFAIR MEANS (U.F.M.) case. The candidate would be debarred for 3 years in the future and shall also be liable for criminal action and /or any other action as deemed fit. The result of NEET(UG)-2024 of the candidates who indulge in Unfair means Practices will

be cancelled and will not be declared.

