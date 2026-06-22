NEET 2026 Paper Analysis: Expected Cutoff, Difficulty Level and Expert Review

The overall NEET examination has averaged to medium level of difficulty. The paper demanded NCERT understanding as well as concept clarity from the candidates.

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NEET 2026 Paper Analysis

NEET 2026: The most awaited NEET UG 2026 examination finally came to a halt as nearly 23 lakh candidates walked out of their assigned centres across the country at 5:15 PM, with their burdens and tension left behind. Re-NEET 2026 was conducted amid the cancellation of the examination held on 3rd May, 2026. Within minutes of exiting the gates, the focus of candidates has shifted completely to calculating scores and analysing cutoff trends. Anxious students and parents are already scanning unofficial answer keys to calculate their raw scores out of 720.

The primary concern across households is how the difficulty level of today’s paper will impact the All India Rank (AIR), with families deeply worried about whether the cutoff will inflate or drop compared to previous years.

PAPER ANALYSIS

Initial reactions from educators, coaching institutes and students indicate that the question paper had a mixed bag of challenges. While some sections remained predictable and closely aligned with NCERT syllabus, others required deep and intense calculations. Here is a detailed, subject-wise analysis of the question paper.

Physics: As per the experts, Physics demanded time and the questions were a mix of conceptual understanding and numerical applications based questions. The paper consisted of questions mainly from topics such as Electrostatics and Mechanics. Experts say that Physics was the most tough subject and nightmare for the students. Few of the questions demanded time and endurance, unlike the cancelled NEET 2026.

Physics is supposed to be the master guide for NEET cutoff and provided an increase in the difficulty, the cutoff is expected to dip by 10-15 marks with the safe score in Physics being close to 120 marks.

Chemistry: Inorganic Chemistry has turned out to be the most friendly, consisting of direct questions from NCERT. On the other hand, Physical Chemistry required intense calculations and demanded time while Organic Chemistry contained a merge of NCERT as well as few concept based questions. Majority of the students and experts flagged Chemistry as easy to moderate because of it’s coherence with past year question papers.

The students who had studied NCERT and solved PYQs seem to have performed well in Chemistry.

Biology: Most of the part of Biology included question types such as Assertion-Reason, Match the column and Statement Based questions. Even after a diverse nature of the question types, the paper has been categorised as easy. Biology has turned out to be most scoring, with questions directly from NCERT or past year NEET papers.

As per experts, the earlier papers of Biology contained several lengthy, statement based questions while this one had fewer lengthy questions and was more direct in nature. Overall, the Biology paper has been marked as Easy to Moderate and has turned out to be the most scoring for candidates, especially helping the NCERT-lovers and practitioners.

The overall NEET examination has averaged to medium level of difficulty. The paper demanded NCERT understanding as well as concept clarity from the candidates. Mostly, the students who have balanced speed with accuracy have expected to perform well.

“The real winners of this paper were the students who studied NCERT seriously, developed a strong conceptual understanding, and maintained accuracy even under pressure.”, say expert Ranjeet. ( Biology Expert, Sri Chaitanya Institute)

Ye paper difficulty ke hisaab se NEET 2023 aur 2024 ke zyada kareeb tha aur cancelled NEET 2026 se tougher tha. Physics villain nahi tha, lekin definitely ek strong differentiator tha. Tougher paper ki wajah se average Physics scores 10–20 marks tak kam ho sakte hain, isliye overall cutoff mein halka sa dip dekhne ko mil sakta hai. – Ankush Kaul (Physics Expert GIIS, produced over 50 under 100 ranks)

Inorganic Chemistry seedha seedha NCERT se tha jabki Organic & Physical Chemsitry me conceptual clarity required thi, overall cutoff will be slightly higher than 2025 and lower than 2024. – RL Punis, HOD Chaitanya Institute Rajasthan

Over the last few years, the baseline score to get into a premier government institute under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) has hovered consistently in the 550 to 650 mark range for general category students. This clear historical divide underscores why calculating raw marks alone can be incredibly deceptive, as the final seat allocation remains entirely at the mercy of the official merit ranks.

Conclusion Ultimately, while the calculations and cut-off predictions will dominate conversations over the next few days, it is important to understand that this examination is only a single milestone in a long journey. For students and parents who feel that the examination did not go as planned, it is vital to take a deep breath and keep things in perspective. Parents are requested not to burden their child with questions related to errors they committed or future planning. Give them time to relax and think properly about it.

Ultimately, a NEET scorecard only shapes a path, never a student’s true worth. Whether today’s results lead to an MBBS seat or open doors to other incredible healthcare careers, this is just the beginning of a long journey filled with bright opportunities.

Overall Conclusion: NTA has done well to create a balance paper where conceptual clarity and understanding is rewarded over just memorising. Physics, Organic & Physical Chemistry went beyond NCERT and required conceptual clarity with medium to higher difficulty level. Biology & Inorganic Chemistry were largely from the NCERT and were relatively easy. Overall We are unlikely to see a topper with 720 score, 1000 rank range would be at about 640 score and 30,000 rank around 550-560. Overall cutoff is expected at about 150-155.