New Delhi: In an effort to honour the covid warriors who have lost their lives due to the infection, th central government on Thursday made an announcement that five MBBS seats will be reserved for their wards under the central pool for the academic year 2020-2021.

This announcement was made by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan who introduced a new category, ‘Wards of COVID Warriors’, in the guidelines for selection and nomination of candidates against central pool MBBS seats.

“This will honour the solemn sacrifice of all COVID warriors who served with selfless dedication for the cause of duty and humanity,” Vardhan said.

As per updates, the selection will be made by the Medical Council Committee (MCC) through online application on the basis of rank obtained in the NEET-2020 conducted by National Testing Agency.

The Centre has directed the state and union territory (UT) government to certify the eligibility criteria for this category accordingly.

Counselling postponed for NEET admissions 2020

As per a recent update from Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the registration for the second round of the NEET counselling 2020 has been postponed. The registration process for round 2 will now start from November 20. It was supposed to begin on November 18 but was postponed due to the addition of the wards of insured persons (IP) quota in round 2 seat matrix.

Apart from this, the MCC has also reopened the surrender facility for the round 1 NEET UG counselling and it will be available till 5 pm on November 19, 2020.