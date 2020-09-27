NEET Answer Key 2020: The National Testing Agency has released the answer key of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 examination. Also Read - Fact Check: UGC NET Exams 2020 to Have Negative Marking For Wrong Answers? Here's The Truth

Candidates can check the NTA NEET answer key for all the sets —-E1- E6, F1-F6, G1-G6, H1-H6 on the official website– ntaneet.nic.in or nta.ac.in. They can calculate their scores using the official NTA NEET 2020 answer key.

How to check and download NEET 2020 Answer Key



1. Visit the official website- nta.ac.in or ntaneet.nic.in

2. Click on the link ‘NEET answer key 2020’

3. A PDF will open, scroll down to check the NTA NEET 2020 answer key

Direct Link For NEET 2020 Answer Key here

NEET 2020: Marking Scheme

Every question has equal marks and each correct answer will be awarded +4 marks. There is also negative marking for each incorrect answer. Each wrong answer will be awarded -1 mark and 1 mark will be deducted from your total obtained marks. No marks will be awarded or deducted for unattempted questions.

