NEET Answer Key 2021: Candidates who had appeared for the NEET UG 2021, here's an important update for you. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2021 Answer key is likely to be released this week, media reports stated on Thursday. The National Testing Agency, NTA will release the official answer key on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Notably, this year, over 16 lakh students had appeared for the NEET UG 2021 exam.

NEET Answer Key 2021 will be the final answer key for this year's exam. The students must know that based on the answer key, the final results for the exam will be computed and students would get their merit score. If one were to look at statistics, there are about 55,000 seats available for students under NEET medical and dental courses.

However, the past trends of NEET Answer Key suggest that the official answer key is released about 12-14 days after the examination concludes.

The NEET Answer Key is prepared by top coaching institutes like Aakash and Allen. These answer keys are prepared based on exam analysis and inputs from experts.

However, no specific NEET answer key 2021 date and time has been set by the authorities, it is expected that the NTA will be releasing the NTA NEET official answer key 2021 this week.

Once the answer key is released, the NEET candidates will be able to calculate their probable score using the answer key.

After the answer key is released, the candidates can access the provisional NEET answer key by logging in with their application number and password. NTA will release the NEET OMR sheet with the answers marked by an aspirant.

NTA NEET 2021 Answer Key: Here’s how to download