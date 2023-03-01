Top Recommended Stories

NEET UG Application Form 2023 Likely to Release Today at neet.nta.nic.in; Exam Date, How to Apply Here

NEET UG Application Form 2023 Release Date And Time: The submission of the online application form may be done by accessing the NTA NEET website https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

Updated: March 1, 2023 3:32 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

NTA NEET registration expected today at neet.nta.nic.in.(Freepik.com)

NEET UG 2023 Registration: The National Testing Agency is likely to begin the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG 2023) anytime soon. The registration for the NEET UG 2023 exam will commence by the first week of March, an NTA official has confirmed to indianexpress.com. The submission of the online application form may be done by accessing the NTA NEET website
https://neet.nta.nic.in/. Medical aspirants who wish to take MBBS admission will have to submit only one application.

The Testing Agency will conduct the single largest undergraduate medical entrance exam on May 7, 2023. Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the Information Bulletin and on the NTA website. Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified.

NEET UG Registration 2023: Key Steps Involved in Application Process

  • Registration Form: Register for the Online Application Form and note down the system-generated Application Number.
  • Step 2 Application Form: The Candidates can log in with the system-generated Application Number and pre-created Password for completing the Application Form including filling up personal details, choosingthe Question Paper medium and Examination Cities, and uploading the images and documents (if any). Upload the scanned documents.
  • Step 3: Fee Payment: After completing Step 1 and Step 2, the candidates have to pay the requisite examination fee.

How to Fill NTA NEET UG 2023 Application Form?

  • Go to the official website of the National Testing Agency- neet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the NEET UG 2023 registration link.
  • Create your login credentials and log in.
  • Fill up the application form carefully and upload the required documents.
  • Pay the application fee and submit the form.
  • Candidates may check the application carefully after filling it out. It is advised that candidates must download their application form for future reference and take a printout.

Eligibility Criteria for NEET UG 2023?

As of now, the eligibility criteria for this year have not been released yet. But taking NEET UG 2022 Information Bulletin into consideration, the candidate (He/She) has completed 17 years of age at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before 31 December of the year of his/her admission to the first year of the Undergraduate Medical Course. To be eligible for NEET UG 2023, the candidates must pass 10+2 or equal level exam with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Bio-technology, and English as subjects. They need to have minimum of 50% marks in the aggregate in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology/Bio-technology in the qualifying examination.

Things to Keep in Handy While NTA NEET UG 2023 Registration?

Before registering for NEET UG 2023, NEET Aspirants must keep the following things ready.

  • A valid mobile number
  • A valid email ID
  • Scanned Images of the Candidate’s recent Passport size Photograph,
  • Postcard-size Photograph,
  • Signature,
  • Left and Right-hand Fingers and Thumb impression,
  • Category Certificate (if applicable),
  • Citizenship Certificate (if applicable),
  • PwD Certificate (wherever applicable)
  • Class 10 pass certificate

The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https:/neet.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.

