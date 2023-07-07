Home

Education

Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Begins Today; Know How to Register

Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Begins Today; Know How to Register

Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Date: The Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Itanagar, will begin the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance

With 800 new MBBS seats, the total number of MBBS seats in the state will increase to about 10,000. (Photo: Pixabay)

Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Date: The Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Itanagar, will begin the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 counselling process today, July 7, 2023. Eligible candidates can register for NEET UG 2023 counselling process by visiting the official website at apdhte.nic.in.

Trending Now

Candidates can register themselves by July 18. If going by the schedule, the list of eligible registered candidates will be published on July 26. One can check the official website, important dates and schedule, website, how to register and other details here.

You may like to read

Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Schedule

Online provisional registration through the website and uploading of documents and response to queries(if any) by candidates: July 7 to 18, 2023

Publication of list of eligible registered candidates: 26 July 2023

Filling up of choices and locking by the candidates: July 28 to August 7, 2023

First Round of Seat Allotment: August 9, 2023

Physical Reporting in the respective Directorate: August 9 to 14, 2023

Second Round of Seat Allotment: August 17, 2023

Physical Reporting in the respective Directorates: August 18 to 22, 2023

Withdrawal of seat(if any): Aug 24, 2023

Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration: Here’s How to Register

Visit the official website of the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Itanagar at .

Look for the online registration link. Enter the required details.

Fill up the application form.

After this, the candidates need to make the payment of the fees and take print of the hardcopy

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES