Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Begins Today; Know How to Register
Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Date: The Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Itanagar, will begin the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 counselling process today, July 7, 2023. Eligible candidates can register for NEET UG 2023 counselling process by visiting the official website at apdhte.nic.in.
Candidates can register themselves by July 18. If going by the schedule, the list of eligible registered candidates will be published on July 26. One can check the official website, important dates and schedule, website, how to register and other details here.
Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Schedule
- Online provisional registration through the website and uploading of documents and response to queries(if any) by candidates: July 7 to 18, 2023
- Publication of list of eligible registered candidates: 26 July 2023
- Filling up of choices and locking by the candidates: July 28 to August 7, 2023
- First Round of Seat Allotment: August 9, 2023
- Physical Reporting in the respective Directorate: August 9 to 14, 2023
- Second Round of Seat Allotment: August 17, 2023
- Physical Reporting in the respective Directorates: August 18 to 22, 2023
Withdrawal of seat(if any): Aug 24, 2023
Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration: Here’s How to Register
- Visit the official website of the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Itanagar at apdhte.nic.in.
- Look for the online registration link. Enter the required details.
- Fill up the application form.
- After this, the candidates need to make the payment of the fees and take print of the hardcopy
