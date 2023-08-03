Home

NEET Aspirant From UP Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan’s Kota, 17th Casualty Reported This Year

Kota: In yet another tragic incident, a medical entrance exam aspirant from Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota today, taking the total number of student suicides in the educational hub this year to 17. Manjot Chhabra, was found dead in his hostel room on Thursday morning. As per reports, the student had enrolled with a coaching centre earlier this year to prepare for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Every year, lakhs of students from across the country go to the education hub to prepare for competitive exams including NEET and JEE for admission to the country’s top engineering and medical colleges. Students from around the country arrive here in huge numbers after completing Class X, and register in residential test-prep institutes. They also enroll in schools, most of which are largely for purposes of certification.

In recent days, several other similar incidents in Kota have grabbed headlines and today’s incident has once again highlighted the disturbing trend of suicides by students at Kota. Last year, at least 15 cases of suicide by students were registered in Kota.

A few days ago, another student, Pushpendra Singh, died by suicide by hanging himself at Kota. The student had come to Kota only a week back to prepare for NEET and was living in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in the hostel with his uncle’s son.

While his cousin had gone to the market, Pushpendra allegedly hanged himself. When he returned after some time, he found the gate of the room closed. He called Pushpendra, but when the gate did not open, he called the hostel operator and informed them about the closure of the gate. The hostel operator then smashed the door, and Pushpendra was seen hanging.

Mental issue disclaimer

(Conversations over suicides can be triggering. However, suicides can be avoided.)

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.

