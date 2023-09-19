Home

Education

NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota, 26th Case This Year

NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota, 26th Case This Year

Another case of suicide has been reported in Vigyan Nagar area, Kota where a 16-year-old NEET Aspirant died by suicide; this is the 26th case of suicide in Kota this year and the second case in the last one week.

Representative Image

New Delhi: An unfortunate case of student suicide has been reported in the Vigyan Nagar Area of Kota, the coaching hub in Rajasthan. According to the police, a minor NEET Aspirant, 16-years-old, consumed poison and died three hours after, during treatment. As per initial enquiry, the reason behind her action has still not been found out, no suicide note has been found. The aspirant, according to police, is from Mau area of Uttar Pradesh (UP). Student suicide cases have been on the rise in the country, especially in Kota; this is now the 26th case of suicide in Kota in 2023 and the second in the last one week.

Trending Now

Minor NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide

As mentioned earlier, the reason behind the NEET aspirant’s action has not yet been found by the police, no suicide note has also been recovered; the Additinal Superintendent of Police Bhagwat Singh Hinger said that the aspirant consumed poison and her body has now been sent for post-mortem. DSP Dharmveer Singh has said that the aspirant was a Class 12 student who has preparing for NEET-UG at a coaching institute in Kota.

You may like to read

NEET Aspirant Consumed A Poisonous Substance

According to a news report by Faye D’Souza, the girl allegedly consumed a poisonous substance while she was in her hostel room on the afternoon of September 18 and when she started vomiting, she was rushed to a nearby hospital by the other girls living in the hospital. Unfortunately, the aspirant passed away three hours later during treatment. The aspirant’s hostel room has been sealed and as said before, the reason behind the extreme step taken by the girl has not been found out yet.

Suicide Cases In Kota Are On The Rise

Sadly, suicide cases in Kota are not uncommon and the data has been horrific in the last eight-nine months. This suicide case takes the tally to 26 for this year and this is the second case in the last seven days. A few days ago, a suicide case of another 16-year-old NEET aspirant was reported who had hanged herself inside her hostel room; the student was residing in the Blaze Hostel in Kota.

DISCLAIMER

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please seek help immediately. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families. These services are free and confidential.

(Conversations over suicides can be triggering. However, suicides can be avoided.)

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES