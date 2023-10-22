Home

NEET Ban: DMK Launches Massive Signature Campaign Against NEET Exam in Tamil Nadu

Zero qualifiying percentile exposes NEET conspiracy: Udhayanidhi Stalin(File Photo)

NEET Ban: To highlight the shortcomings, including the effect on the mental health of children and their parents, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(DMK), the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, has been actively protesting against the administration of the NEET examination. Earlier on Saturday, the DMK initiated a statewide signature drive in opposition to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) being held in Tamil Nadu. This campaign was officially inaugurated by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Taking to X(formally Twitter), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote, “I have signed the petition against the NEET exam in Thambhi@Udhaystalin Are you…? #BanNEET #NEET Exclusion is our goal!.” Through this initiative, the party’s objective is to gather 5 million signatures within a span of 50 days from various regions in the state, symbolizing their opposition to NEET.

NEET PG 2023 Cut-Off Reduction: Udayanidhi Stalin Launches an “Egg Campaign”

The DMK has been a vociferous critic of NEET. Echoing similar concerns, State Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Udayanidhi Stalin launched an “egg campaign” as a satirical response to the Union government’s decision to reduce the qualifying percentile for PG Courses (Medical) for NEET PG Counselling 2023 to ‘ZERO’ across all categories. Udhayanidhi officially inaugurated the signature campaign opposing NEET by being the first to sign a postcard at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai. Similarly, Chief Minister M K Stalin also endorsed his opposition to NEET by signing a postcard during a gathering of social media influencers in Chennai.

“The DMK’s @dmk_youthwing, @dmk_studentwing , and @MedicalwingDMK have launched a massive signature campaign against NEET injustice today. This movement will span all of Tamil Nadu to express our anti-NEET stance against the Union Government. Started by DMK, it now stands as a people’s movement. Join us at https://banneet.in/#sign and stand united to abolish NEET,” reads the official tweet.

