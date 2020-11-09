New Delhi: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the last date for first-round reporting/ admission till November 14, which was earlier November 12. Also Read - NEET Counselling 2020: Round 1 Allotment Result Delayed, Check Details Here

Candidates can visit the official website of MCC — mcc.nic.in — to check and download the notice. Also Read - NEET State Counselling 2020: Dates Announced For MBBS, BDS Counselling | Check State-Wise Updates Here

The notice issued on Saturday regarding the date extension says: “This for information to all the Candidates and the Participating colleges that the date for reporting/admission at the allotted colleges has been extended till 14th November, 2020.” Also Read - NEET 2020: Andhra Pradesh & Telangana NEET UG Rank List Released, Find Out How to Check Here

The council has also issued a statement for candidates who have been allotted seats at AIIMS. As per the notification, candidates who have been allotted seats at AIIMS Guwahati, Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu will now have to report at institutes in Bhubaneshwar, PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS Rishikesh respectively.

At the institutes, students will have to get their documents verified and pay a registration fee to confirm admission. Here is the list of documents required at the time of reporting:

Admit card issued by NTA

Result/ rank letter

Date of birth certificate (class 10 would also do)

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates

Eight passports sized photographs

Provisional allotment letter

Identity proof

Reservation certificate, as applicable

The security deposit will be forfeited if a candidate who has been allotted a seat in the second round or subsequent rounds and does not join the respective institution or surrender the seat due to any unforeseen reason. Also, the security deposit will be forfeited if the admission gets cancelled due to any reason, as per the rules.

As per the schedule available on the official website of MCC, the registration for second round will commence on November 18 and end on November 22. Payment, choice filling, and locking will be done between November 19 to 22. The processing of seat allotment will be done from November 23 and 24 and the seat allotment result will be released on November 25. Candidates who get allotted in the second round will have to report between November 26 to December 2.