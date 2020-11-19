NEET Counselling 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has postponed the registration for the second round of NEET counselling. Now, the registration for round 2 will begin from November 20. Earlier, the process was supposed to start from November 18. Also Read - Bihar NEET Counselling 2020: Merit List, Rank Cards Released at Bceceboard.bihar.gov.in | Check Schedule

Notably, the MCC postponed the registration process due to seats reserved for Wards of Insured Persons (IP Quota) being added in the seat matrix of Round-2 and resultant revision of seat matrix. Also Read - West Bengal NEET Counselling 2020: Registration Ends Today, Apply Now At wbmcc.nic.in

“It is for the information to all candidates and Institutes participating in UG Counselling 2020 that the Round-2 of counselling which was scheduled to begin today i.e 18th Nov 2020 has been postponed by 02 days and will now begin on 20th Nov. 2020 due to seats reserved for Wards of Insured Persons (IP Quota) being added in the seat matrix of Round-2 and resultant revision of seat matrix,” a notification by MCC read. Also Read - NEET Counselling 2020: Medical Counselling Committee Extends Last Date For Round-1 Reporting | Check Revised Date

“The revised schedule of Round-2 can be seen on the MCC website (www.mcc.nic.in). Further, it is informed that the Seat Surrender facility for the surrender of Round-1 seats has been reopened and the facility will be available till 05:00 PM of 19th Nov. 2020,” it added.

NEET counselling 2020: Steps to register for the round 2

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC at MCC i.e. mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘UG Medical Counselling’

Step 3: Now, click on ‘New Registration’. You need to fill-in all the required details

Step 4: You will provided with login credentials

Step 5: Login using the given credentials, fill out the details as asked