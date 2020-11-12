NEET Counselling 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee has extended the last date for reporting for round-1 of UG Counselling at the allotted colleges till November 16. Notably, the date was extended in wake of Diwali, which will be celebrated across India on November 14. Also Read - NEET Counselling 2020: MCC Extends Last Date For Round 1 Reporting, Issues Important Notice For AIIMS Candidates | Check Details Here

“This is for information to all the Candidates and the Participating colleges that the date for reporting/admission for Round-1 of UG Counselling 2020 at the allotted colleges has been extended till 02:00 PM of 16th November, 2020 on account of Deepawali on 14th Nov., 2020. This issues with approval of the Competent Authority,” an official notice said. Also Read - NEET Counselling 2020: Round 1 Allotment Result Delayed, Check Details Here

Further, the results for first rounds of counselling were announced on November 6. Candidates are advised to visit the official website at mcc.nic.in and download their seat-allotment number.

The NEET counselling for the 2nd round will be held from November 18-22, 2020.

NEET Counselling Result 2020: Know Here Steps to download seat allotment letter

Step 1: Go on official website at mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Allotment Letter Round 1”

Step 3: Enter all the details asked including your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Now, download your seat allotment letter