The NEET-UG 2020 Counselling Mop Up round final results have been released, the candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check the results on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee i.e. mcc.nic.in. The NEET-UG 2020 mop-up round will include the list of candidates who have been allotted seats in the medical colleges as per the All India Quota seats for the MBBS/BDS programme.

Here, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET Medical Counselling Committee

Step 2: Click on the Final NEET-UG 2020 Mop UP Round Results 2020

Step 3: Check through the list provided

Step 4: Download the NEET-UG Mop UP Round Results

The NEET-UG 2020 Mop UP Round Results will include the rank secured by the students in the NEET Examinations, Quota allotted, Institution allotted, course, Category allotted and the candidate category. The NEET-UG 2020 Mop UP round is conducted for the vacant seats for the MBBS/BDS programmes in the deemed and central universities ESIC, AIIMS and JIPMER.