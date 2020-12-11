NEET Counselling 2020: The online registration for NEET counselling 2020 mop-up round by Medical Counselling Committee has started on Friday and interested candidates can register for the 3675 vacant seats under various quotas till December 14. They can do the registration on mcc.nic.in. Also Read - Will NEET 2021 be Cancelled? Will Exams be Conducted in Offline Mode or Online? Here's What Education Minister Said

As per updates, the quotas include AIIMS seats, JIPMER Open, BHU Open, NRI, Jamia Open, AMU Open, JIPMER NRI, JIPMER internal, ESI Seats, IP University, DU internal, CW, Management/ Paid Seats, AMU internal, AMU NRI and Jain Minority. Also Read - NEET MDS 2021 Admit Card Releasing Today at nbe.edu.in, Check Details Here

After the registration, the option for payment and choice filling/ locking is available from December 11 to 14. Processing of Seat Allotment will be done on December 15 and 16. The result will be declared on December 17. However, the reporting to the alloted college will be done from December 18 to 26. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12, NEET, JEE 2021 Exams: HRD Minister to Hold Live Session on Dec 10 | Here’s What Students Demand

NEET Counselling 2020: Important dates

Online registration is open till: December 14

Option for payment and choice filling or locking: December 11 to 14

Processing of seat allotment: December 15 and 16

Result will be declared: December 17

Reporting to the allotted college: December 18 to 26

Transfer of non-reporting and non-joining vacant seats to deemed/central universities/ESIC/ AIIMS & JIPMER for stray vacancy round: December 27 to 31

How to register for NEET 2020 counselling mop-up round:

1) Log on to the Medical Counseling Committee’s official website on mcc.nic.in.

2) Click on UG Medical Counseling tab on the page.

3) Tap on “New Registration”.

4) Enter all the details correctly including NEET roll number, application number, name, date of birth, mother’s name, mobile number, email address.

5) Using the OTP, fill the application form.

6) Mention the choices of colleges and courses and lock them.

7) Pay the required counselling fee.