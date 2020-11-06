NEET Counselling 2020: We have some important news for the candidates who are waiting for NEET Counselling Round 1 allotment results 2020. The result for seat allotment for the first round of registration for admission to medical and dental courses based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 has been delayed. “The seat processing for round -1 of UG counseling has been delayed. Please stay in touch with the website for updates on declaration of result,” mentioned the notification. Also Read - NEET State Counselling 2020: Dates Announced For MBBS, BDS Counselling | Check State-Wise Updates Here

The candidates can check the official website of the committee for the latest updates. Soon after the formal declaration of the results, the same would be available on the official website of the board i.e. mcc.nic.in. Those who get selected in the first round will have to report for document verification from November 6 to 12. Also Read - NEET Counselling 2020: Round 1 Results To Be Announced Today at mcc.nic.in, Details Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can check their results: Also Read - NEET 2020: Andhra Pradesh & Telangana NEET UG Rank List Released, Find Out How to Check Here

· Visit the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

· Click on NEET Counselling 2020 Round 1 list available on the official site.

· The Round 1 list would open where candidates can check their result.

· Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET Counselling 2020 Round 1 Result: Document verification process

High School & Intermediate Mark Sheets, High School & Intermediate Passing Certificate, Identity Proof, Birth Certificate, Category Certificate (If Applicable), Passport size photograph (Six), NEET admit card, NEET rank card, provisional allotment letter will have to be submitted at the time of document verification.

Once the document verification is done, the candidates are eligible for the admission round that includes payment of college fees and other processes.