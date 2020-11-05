NEET Counselling 2020: The Medical Counseling Committee, MCC will release NEET Counselling 2020 round 1 result today i.e. November 5, 2020. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal declaration of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the committee i.e. mcc.nic.in. The candidates can report to their respective colleges from November 6 to November 12, 2020.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check their results:

• Visit the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

• Click on NEET Counselling 2020 Round 1 list available on the official site.

• The Round 1 list would open where candidates can check their result.

• Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET Counselling 2020 Round 1 Result: Document verification process

MCC had ended the process of the first round of NEET counselling on November 2, 2020. The candidates who will report from tomorrow should know about the document verification process. The candidates will have to submit the following documents at the time of verification:

High School & Intermediate Mark Sheets, High School & Intermediate Passing Certificate, Identity Proof, Birth Certificate, Category Certificate (If Applicable), Passport size photograph (Six), NEET admit card, NEET rank card, provisional allotment letter.

Once the document verification is done, candidates are eligible for the admission round that includes payment of college fees and other processes.

The candidates must note that the document verification process this year would be done at the time of admission. Candidates can check more related details on the official site of MCC.