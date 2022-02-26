NEET UG Counselling 2021: Attention candidates! The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Saturday announced the round 2 seat allotment provisional result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) Counselling 2021 on its official website. Those who have registered for the NEET UG round 2 Counselling, can check their seat allotment results through the official website, mcc.nic.in. After that, they must report to the college assigned to them by March 5, 2022.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Assistant Professor, Other Posts at upsc.gov.in| Check Last Date, Eligibility Here

The candidates should note that the NEET UG Counselling result for round 2 will have details such as roll number, round one allotment, and upgraded seats in the second round. Also Read - SEBI Grade A Result 2022 Released; Know How to Download

NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Here’s How to Check

Go to the official website of Medical Counselling Committee, mcc.nic.in .

. Now visit the ‘UG Medical Counselling ’ section.

’ section. Click on the link that reads, ‘ Provisional Result of UG 2021 Round 2

If required, enter the required credentials such as roll number and date of birth and click on the login option.

Save, Download the seat allotment result.

Take a printout of the NEET-UG Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result for future reference.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the direct link to check the Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Registration For 42 Posts Begins at bankofbaroda.in| Here's Direct Link

The Medical Counselling Committee in an official notice said, ”Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS upto 10:00 AM of 26.02.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com.” The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.

After completion of the admission process in NEET Counselling AIQ Round 2, MCC will start the registration for the Mop-Up round from March 10, 2022. No new registrations will be allowed after the mop-up round. Candidates can check the NEET UG Counselling 2021 Schedule from the link given below.