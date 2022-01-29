NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released an important notice regarding the revised registration date for NEET UG Counselling 2021. According to the new schedule, the registration process for all qualified candidates for Round 1 will now end on January 30, 2022.Also Read - BEML Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For Group A posts on bemlindia.in; Apply Before Feb 9

The official notice issued by MCC reads, "It is for the information to all candidates/ colleges participating in UG Counselling 2021 that the Round-1 of UG Counselling was put on hold due to hearing held on 27.01.2022 in the matter of Gidla Bala Surya Chandra & Ors. Vs. UoI & Ors. before the Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Madras."

Candidates can submit their application form up through the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee, mcc.nic.in. According to the NEET UG counseling revised schedule, the Choice Filling for Round-1 will be available after 08:00 PM of January 28, 2022, and will end on January 30, 2022(up to 11:55 P.M). The Processing of seat allotment will begin from January 31, 2022. The seat allotment result for Round 1 will be declared on February 01, 2022. Candidates can report for Round 1 from February 2 to February 7, 2022(5:00 PM).

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Step by Step Guide to Register

Visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee, mcc.nic.in. Now click on the UG Medical Counselling option. Click on the ”Online registration” option. Enter the required credentials such as Counselling services, Roll number, password, and security pin, and click on the ”sign-in” option. Now, fill the application form. Upload the necessary documents. Pay the required registration fee and submit the form. Save, Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates can also check the NEET UG Counselling 2021 Revised schedule from the direct link given below.