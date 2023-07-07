Home

NEET Counselling 2023 Date LIVE: NEET UG Schedule, PG Counselling Registration, Seat Matrix, Documents at mcc.nic.in; Direct Link

NEET Counselling 2023 Date LIVE: Medical aspirants who have registered and qualified the entrance examination can apply for the NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Counselling on the official website — mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling LIVE Updates: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release a detailed counselling schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) anytime soon. Medical aspirants who have registered and qualified the entrance examination can apply for the NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Counselling as well as NEET PG 2023 Round 1 Counselling on the official website — . It is expected that NEET UG 2023 Counselling is slated to begin in the month of July 2023. However, no specific date and time has been announced by the Competent Authority. Meanwhile, NEET PG 2023 Counselling is expected to begin from July 15, 2023. However, no official announcement has been made by the Counselling Committee yet. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on the NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule, Seat Matrix, Official Website, and others.

