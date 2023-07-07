Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET Counselling 2023 Date LIVE: NEET UG Schedule, PG Counselling Registration, Seat Matrix, Documents at mcc.nic.in; Direct Link
live

NEET Counselling 2023 Date LIVE: NEET UG Schedule, PG Counselling Registration, Seat Matrix, Documents at mcc.nic.in; Direct Link

NEET Counselling 2023 Date LIVE: Medical aspirants who have registered and qualified the entrance examination can apply for the NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Counselling on the official website — mcc.nic.in. 

Published: July 7, 2023 11:20 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

NEET counselling 2023, Bds admission eligibility,bds admission without neet,neet nta nic in,neet 2023,neet 2023 answer key,neet.nta.nic.in,NEET,NEET UG,NEET UG 2023,NEET UG 2023 answer key,NEET UG 2023 answer key released,NEET UG 2023 live,NEET UG 2023 answer key live,nta neet,nta neet answer key,nta answer key 2023 neet,neet 2023 answer key pdf,neet 2023 result date,neet exam answer key 2023,neet official answer key 2023,neet 2023 answer key by nta,neet.nta.nic,neet nta.nic.in,official answer key of neet 2023,neet ug result 2023,neet result 2023,nta neet 2023,nta neet result 2023,Education News,bds admission last date,bds course fees,bds admission last date 2023,bds admission 2023,bds admission in private colleges,bds admission neet marks,neet ug result,neet ug 2023 result date,neet ug answer key 2023,neet ug 2023 news,neet ug 2023 latest news,neet ug 2023 answer key by nta,when will neet ug counselling 2023 begin,NEET UG 2023 exam,NEET UG 2023 Counselling,Medical Counselling Committee,NEET UG,NEET UG 2023,MCC,NEET Counselling,NEET UG counselling 2023,NEET UG admission 2023,NEET UG 2023 admission,NEET UG result 2023,NEET UG 2023 result,NEET UG seat allotment 2023,NEET UG 2023 seat allotment,NEET UG counselling 2023 mop up round,NEET PG 2023 counselling revised schedule,NEET UG scorecard,when is neet pg 2023 counselling,mcc.nic.in,aiq seats,neet Ug counselling date,NEET,NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration,NEET 2023 counselling, Counselling of NEET 2023, NEET 2023, NEET, NEET admission, NEET counselling, NEET 2023 counselling registration, NEET counselling process, NEET 2023 counselling dates, NEET counselling seat matrix, MCC NEET counselling, NEET 2023, NEET 2023 results, NEET results 2023
NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration: Know More About Seat Allotment, Upgradation Process(Photo Credit: India.com)

NEET UG 2023 Counselling LIVE Updates: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release a detailed counselling schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) anytime soon. Medical aspirants who have registered and qualified the entrance examination can apply for the NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Counselling as well as NEET PG 2023 Round 1 Counselling on the official website — mcc.nic.inIt is expected that NEET UG 2023 Counselling is slated to begin in the month of July 2023. However, no specific date and time has been announced by the Competent Authority. Meanwhile, NEET PG 2023 Counselling is expected to begin from July 15, 2023. However, no official announcement has been made by the Counselling Committee yet. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on the NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule, Seat Matrix, Official Website, and others.

Also Read:

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • 11:56 AM IST

    NEET Counselling 2023 Date LIVE: NEETUG/ PG 2023 Counselling Round

    Going by the previous year’s counselling schedule, there will be four rounds of All India Quota(AIQ) counselling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Rounds, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. The candidates are advised to keep in touch with the MCC website for the latest updates.

  • 11:48 AM IST

    NEET Counselling 2023 Date LIVE: NEETUG/ PG 2023 Counselling Process Explained

    1. Registration: Candidates are required to register themselves online at mcc.nic.in.
    2. Payment of NEET UG Counselling Fee: The NEET U 2023 counselling application will be considered complete when applicants make the fee payment for NEET UG counselling round 1.
    3. Exercising and Locking Choices: Applicants will have to fill up the choice and give preferences of the college or institute they desire to get admission to.
    4. Seat Allotment List: MCC will release the NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 seat allotment list for candidates to check which college is allotted to them. Candidates will have to download the NEET seat allotment letter within the due dates.
    5. Reporting to the Allotted College: In the final step of NEET UG 2023 counselling, candidates will have to report to the allotted college.

    1. 11:46 AM IST

      NEET Counselling 2023 Date LIVE: NEET PG 2023 Counselling Likely From July 15, How To Register Online at mcc.nic.in?

      1. Go to the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
      2. Click on the PG counselling section. The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.
      3. Enter the required information and register on the portal.
      4. Now login and fill up the application form.
      5. Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form.
      6. Take a printout of the application form.

    2. 11:45 AM IST

      NEET Counselling 2023 Date LIVE: NEET PG 2023 Counselling Likely From July 15, Notification Soon

      Media reports suggest that NEET PG 2023 Counselling will begin from July 15, 2023. However, no official announcement has been made by the Counselling Committee yet.

    3. 11:33 AM IST

      NEET Counselling 2023 Date LIVE: NEET UG Schedule, PG Counselling Registration Date

      NEET UG Counselling 2023 Date: July(tentative)


      NEET PG Counselling 2023 Date      : July 15, 2023(tentative)

    For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

    RECOMMENDED STORIES

    Topics

    More Stories

    By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.