Chennai: A data crunched by the Tamil Nadu government-appointed committee on the impact of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) hs revealed that the number of students from rural areas, economically weaker backgrounds, Tamil-medium schools, and state board affiliated schools in the state’s medical colleges has decreased significantly after NEET was introduced in 2017-18, said a report. And, this is what formed the base of the Stalin government’s decision to dispense the NEET entrance exam and allow admission to medical courses based on Class 12 marks to “ensure social justice”.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Bill to Scrap NEET; Enables Admissions to MBBS/BDS Based on Class 12th Marks

According to a report by The Indian Express, the nine-member panel found that the proportion of rural students fell from an average of 61.45% (pre-NEET) to 50.81% (post-NEET). And, among the most affected were the students from government schools who fell further behind after the introduction of NEET. “On average, government school students made up 1.12% of the first-year MBBS batch in Tamil Nadu pre-NEET. The figure dropped to 0.16% post-NEET (unreserved seats). Last year, the state government introduced a 7.5% horizontal reservation for state-run school students,” said the report. Also Read - NEET UG 2021: #BanNEET Trends on Twitter After Student Dies by Suicide in Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, the panel’s study has found that the share of English-medium school students in medical colleges has increased from 85.12% to 98.01% ever since NEET was introduced. And, on the other hand, Tamil-medium school students now make up just 1.99%, down from 14.88% four years ago. The government committee also stated that the percentage of students with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh dropped from 47.42% in 2016-17 to 41.05% in 2020-21. And, those whose annual family income was more than Rs 2.5 lakh increased from 52.11% to 58.95% in this period. Also Read - NEET UG 2021 Today: Record 16 Lakh Students to Take Medical Entrance Exam | Things to Know

The panel’s findings further indicated that students from CBSE-affiliated schools benefited more than state board students. Before NEET, 98.23% of students getting into medical colleges were from state board schools, and less than 1% were from CBSE affiliated schools. But now, CBSE students reckon 38.84%, while those from state board schools make up only 59.41% of the admissions. Hence, it has been made evident from the panel’s report that NEET is mainly based on the CBSE curriculum.

The panel’s uncovering came amidst the reports of three suicides in the state related to the entrance test and just days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin introduced a Bill in the Assembly seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu students from the centralised medical entrance exam. The Bill was passed and now requires the President’s assent to be implemented. The NEET is not a fair or equitable method of admission since it favoured the rich and elite sections of society, stated the preamble of the Bill to override NEET, which was passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday.

Quoting a high-level committee led by Justice A K Rajan, a retired judge of the Madras High Court, the preamble said, the panel, on making a detailed study concluded that if NEET continued for a few more years, the health care system of Tamil Nadu would be very badly affected and there may not be enough doctors for postings in Primary Health Centres or state-run hospitals and that the rural and urban poor may not be able to join the medical courses.

The Bill, which was introduced in the House based on the panel’s report, recommended that “the state government may undertake immediate steps to eliminate NEET from being used in admission to medical programmes at all levels by following the required legal and or legislative procedures.” From the report of the committee, it became apparent that “the NEET is not a fair or equitable method of admission since it favours the rich and elite section of the society.” Also, the standard of medical education is no way diluted or affected merely by dispensing with the common entrance examination, the preamble said.

NEET is the only single-window examination for entry into any medical school in India that came into effect from the academic year 2017-18. Before NEET, admission to medical colleges in Tamil Nadu was mainly based on board marks. Since 2017, the state has tried to exempt itself from the exam — through an ordinance, litigation and protests. Barring BJP, all other parties in Tamil Nadu are opposed to NEET and this issue became politically sensitive over the years following the suicide of 15 aspirants till date.