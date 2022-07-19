NEET-UG 2022: ‘My daughter had to borrow his mother’s stole to cover up’, said father of a 17-year-old girl who was allegedly forced to remove her inner wear before appearing for the prestigious National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exam on July 17. Narrating his ordeal, the NEET aspirant’s father said that his daughter went through humiliation and now she did not want to talk to the media. Furthermore, he asserted that the ‘traumatic experience’ forced him to file an FIR.Also Read - Now NEET Students in Maharashtra Claim They Were Forced To Remove Hijab Before Entering Exam Centres

A team of women officers recorded the statement of the girl after Kerala police registered a case in connection with the alleged incident. Officer said that an investigation has been launched and the friskers who were allegedly involved in the act would be taken into custody soon.

NCW Takes Cognisance

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognisance of the matter after India Wide Parents Association writes to its chairperson Rekha Sharma. The parents association sought a thorough investigation into the matter.

‘Such Humiliation Shocking, Unacceptable’

“Would like to bring it to your notice that as per several media reports girl students who are NEET aspirants were told to remove undergarments at one of the center at Kerala during NEET UG 2022. such humiliation is shocking and unacceptable”, the letter by IWPA read.

It added,”There must be proper investigation and CCTV footage must be verified by the police authorities as there are chances that may try to cover up.”

NEET Dress Code Controversy: Read IWPA’s Full Letter Here

NTA Responds To The Controversy

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has denied any wrongdoing, saying that if it happened, then the girls should have immediately informed the authorities.