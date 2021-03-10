New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to conduct the NEET 2021 examination once this year. According to the reports, the examination would be announced by the NTA and be available on the official website of NTA NEET on ntaneet.nic.in. Earlier, the Education Minister had said that the government was exploring the possibility of holding the exam multiple times in a year. Also Read - GPAT Answer Key 2021: Deadline to Raise Objection Extended Till March 11 | Check Details Here

As per media reports, NTA Director-General Vineet Joshi has confirmed that the examination would be conducted once, the way it has been taking place over the years.

The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the official notification would be available to candidates soon. The Standard Operating Procedures, SOPs would be followed by the exam authorities to conduct the examination across the country.

The students have been reaching out to the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank for a long time urging him to announce the dates for the entrance examination for medical and dental courses.

In 2020, the examination was conducted on September 13, 2020, at various examination centers. The exam last year was postponed twice due to the pandemic. The exam was conducted in eleven languages- English, Urdu, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Marathi, Kannada, Gujarati, Tamil, and Telugu.