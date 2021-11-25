NEET Exams 2022 Latest Update: Amid rising demands from various quarters to hold NEET Exams 20222 twice a year, reports on Thursday suggested that the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health will soon resume discussions on holding the medical entrance exam twice a year.Also Read - Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Supreme Court Re-Imposes Construction Ban, Delhi Govt to Pay Rs 5000 to Affected Workers

As per a report by News 18, a discussion on the matter was first held last year when Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was the education minister. However, there has not been a consensus on the matter as yet.

Stakeholders have been demanding for long time to hold NEET twice in order to ensure that it is not a 'make or break' exam depending upon only one day's performance. The demands started rising after several suicide cases were reported by medical aspirants in various states.

The Tamil Nadu government had set up a committee to assess the social and economic impacts of NEET Exam which had highlighted that the exam has given rise to coaching culture in the country where kids from affluent families only getting through the exam.

The committee of the Tamil Nadu government had also highlighted that students who have been enrolled in MBBS courses through NEET Exam have performed poorly than the students who have enrolled based on class 12 marks.

Experts express concern: Even as there is rising demand to hold NEET Exams twice, experts have expressed concern over the matter. They said it is difficult to organize exams for over 15 lakh candidates in the pen and paper-based mode every year, more specially during the pandemic.

As the NEET 2021 was marred by several controversies from cheating to scandals, experts have raised concerns over holding the exam in a fair and authentic manner.

Earlier, it was reported that the Ministry of Education was in favour of holding NEET Exams 2022 twice a year, however, no official statement on the matter has been released yet.

Rs 8 lakh annual income limit for EWS category: In the meantime, the Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it has taken a considered decision to revisit the limit of Rs 8 lakh annual income fixed for determining the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category for reservation in NEET admissions for Post-Graduate medical courses.

While hearing the matter, the top court bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and Vikram Nath was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that a committee will be constituted to determine the criteria for EWS and it would take four weeks.

Representing Centre, Mehta said the NEET (PG) counselling would stand postponed for a further four weeks as per assurance earlier given to the court.