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NEET exam Cancelled due to paper leak, CBI to investigate

NEET exam Cancelled due to paper leak, CBI to investigate

NEET UG 2026 has been cancelled after allegations of a ‘guess paper’ leak.

NEET exam Cancelled due to paper leak, CBI to investigate

NEET Exam Cancelled: In a major decision, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the government, on Tuesday cancelled India’s biggest medical entrance exam, NEET UG 2026. The decision has been taken following allegations of a ‘guess paper’ leak. Inputs from the central agencies raised concerns about the integrity and transparency of the exam, which was conducted by the NTA on May 3. As it affected lakhs of medical students, the central government has stepped in and ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe. A re-examination has been announced to restore trust in the system.

National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately. pic.twitter.com/fh4o4QtzfI — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2026

NEET Exam Cancelled: Why Neet UG 2026 Was Cancelled?

As per NTA, the decision was taken following the review inputs shared by the law enforcement agencies. The findings revealed that the process of the examination may have been deeply compromised. Hence, the NTA doesn’t have any other option except cancelling the exam. In its official statement, NTA said Neet UG 2026 exam“could not be allowed to stand” after reviewing evidence. The decision was necessary to maintain transparency in the national testing system.

CBI Launches Probe Into ‘Guess Paper’ Leak

The central government forwarded the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a transparent and comprehensive investigation. The investigative agency will not investigate how the alleged ‘guess paper’ was leaked before the exam and who the people are involved in the leak. NTA cleared that it will fully cooperate with the CBI by sharing the needed records and materials required for the investigation.

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Students should note that they don’t have to apply again for the re-exam. The NTA will use the existing data.

Registration details will be carried forward

Earlier exam centres will remain valid

NTA will not charge additional examination fee

The agency will refund the fees

NTA will issue fresh admit cards for the re-exam

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