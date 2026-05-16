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‘Systemic and catastrophic failure’: Plea moves in Supreme Court seeking dissolution of NTA amid NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy

Will National Testing Agency (NTA) be dissolved following the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy? Read here.

Published date india.com Published: May 16, 2026 12:11 PM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
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'Systemic and catastrophic failure': Plea moves in Supreme Court seeking dissolution of NTA amid NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy (File image)

In a major development, the United Doctors Front (UDF) on Saturday moved the Supreme Court of India seeking dissolution of the National Testing Agency (NTA) in its present form following the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy and subsequent cancellation of the examination. According to the news agency ANI report, the petition has been filed by petitioner United Doctors Front (UDF), a registered organisation, under Article 32 of the Constitution alleging “systemic and catastrophic failure” in the conduct of NEET-UG 2026 and seeking structural reforms in the examination system.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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