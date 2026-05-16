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Systemic and catastrophic failure: Plea moves in Supreme Court seeking dissolution of NTA amid NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy

‘Systemic and catastrophic failure’: Plea moves in Supreme Court seeking dissolution of NTA amid NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy

Will National Testing Agency (NTA) be dissolved following the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy? Read here.

'Systemic and catastrophic failure': Plea moves in Supreme Court seeking dissolution of NTA amid NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy (File image)

In a major development, the United Doctors Front (UDF) on Saturday moved the Supreme Court of India seeking dissolution of the National Testing Agency (NTA) in its present form following the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy and subsequent cancellation of the examination. According to the news agency ANI report, the petition has been filed by petitioner United Doctors Front (UDF), a registered organisation, under Article 32 of the Constitution alleging “systemic and catastrophic failure” in the conduct of NEET-UG 2026 and seeking structural reforms in the examination system.

The United Doctors Front (UDF) has moved the Supreme Court of India seeking dissolution of the National Testing Agency (NTA) in its present form following the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy and subsequent cancellation of the examination. The petition has been filed… — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2026

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