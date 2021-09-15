New Delhi: The Varanasi Police Tuesday arrested a medical student from the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) and another person for their alleged involvement in a NEET examination solving racket. While the medico has been identified as Dr. Osama Shahid and the other person is Abhay Kumar Mehta, said the police on Wednesday. Earlier, the police had arrested a BDS student Juli Kumari, who was allegedly impersonating the actual candidate, and her mother in this connection. Mehta is the brother of arrested BDS-II student Juli Kumari. As per reports, Mehta had convinced Juli to appear in the NEET exam in place of an aspirant from Tripura — Hena Biswas — after getting a proposal of Rs 5 lakh from the solvers’ gang.Also Read - NEET PG Exam 2021: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea For Allowance of 'Centre Change Option'

Based on the interrogation of the four arrested, a few other members of the racket which is allegedly active in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and several other states — have been identified. Reports suggest that the police have also put together separate teams to nab the other people related to the scam. Also Read - NEET 2021: To Avoid Clash With Other Entrances, Students Demand NEET UG Exam Be Postponed

Speaking to the media, Varanasi Commissioner of police A. Satish Ganesh said that Shahid, a native of Mau district, who had appeared in MBBS final year exam at KGMU Lucknow this year, used to find aspirants on behalf of a Patna-based solvers’ gang. He said, “This gang used to take contracts to send impersonators to appear in the entrance exam. In case a candidate qualified in the exam, the gang charged anything from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 40 lakh from the candidate.” Also Read - NEET-MDS Admission 2021: Tell Us by Wednesday When Will You Conduct NEET-MDS Counselling, Supreme Court to Centre

“Police have recovered copies of 15 admit cards, four photos of aspirants, four receipts of couriers, two mobile phones containing chatting of gang members, details of money transaction and other items,” he added.

“Both the persons arrested on Tuesday have divulged the names of the members of their gang belonging to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states. Several teams of police have been formed to nab the other members as well as the kingpin of the gang,” he said.

Adding that Shahid was acting as a bridge between the people, the Commissioner further said, “There is a supply side and a demand side. The demand side focuses on coaching centres and retrieves data on candidates who belong to well-off families and failed to clear the NEET exam in previous attempts. The supply side identifies bright candidates, who have recently cleared the exam, but are financially weak.”

An FIR has been lodged under section 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine any document which he knows or has reason to believe to be a forged document) and 34 (criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention) of IPC against them with Sarnath police.

Earlier this week, the Jaipur Police had also arrested a 10-member gang that was engaged in helping financially sound students crack the NEET exam with the help of dummy candidates who were made to take the test in their place by editing the pictures of the real candidates on admit cards. Surprisingly, these accused confirmed to police officials that they too were ‘working hard’ since the last one year to zero in on the dummy candidates. It was a hard task to find such candidates who could take the test and help the real candidates crack the exam, they revealed during interrogation. The police arrested this 10-member gang a few hours before the start of the NEET exam on Sunday.