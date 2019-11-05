New Delhi: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has once again come under the scanner for allegedly discriminating students belonging to economically weaker sections.

The development saw the light of day amidst a recent hearing in an impersonation scandal case in the Madras High Court that disrupted the exam a few months ago.

The Court questioned the Centre on why it cannot cancel NEET the same way it took down several other systems brought by the Congress-DMK regime. The Madras HC said that the exam discerns the poor as only those who take expensive coaching classes get medical admissions.

The court pointed out that students pay as high as Rs 5 lakh tuition fees to join coaching centres for the medical entrance test. Interestingly, the ones who take coaching also end up qualifying the exam, leaving out those who are unable to afford it.

In October, the Madras High Court granted bail to an MBBS student who was arrested in connection with an impersonation scam. The case relates to two emails received by Dean AK Rajendran of Government Theni Medical College alleging admission through fraudulent means.

The accused was held for hiring a proxy to write the exam. At least six others, including the student’s father, were arrested in the case. The court, however, denied bail to his father.

The court had sought the Union Health Minister as well as Human Resource Development Minister for a justification stating that the case could have ramifications all over India.