Jammu Kashmir NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration From July 19; Check Cut-Off Scores Here

Jammu Kashmir NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) is all set to begin the registration process for the J-K National Eligibility-cum-En

Published: July 17, 2023 10:19 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration: Know More About Seat Allotment, Upgradation Process(Photo Credit: India.com)

Jammu Kashmir NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) is all set to begin the registration process for the J-K National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG 2023) counselling from Wednesday, July 19. Eligible candidates belonging to Union Territories(UT) of J&K/ Ladakh can register for the Jammu Kashmir NEET UG Counselling 2023 by visiting the official portal jkbopee.gov.in. The last date to apply is July 23(midnight).

After completion of the registration process, Board will notify the Provisional UT Merit List (PUTML) of all the candidates, which will be used for online counseling by the candidates (filling up of the preferences) based on which allotment of seats will be made. Since admission in Professional Colleges is time bound, the candidates should not wait for the last date of registration as it may be detrimental to the interest of the candidates(s). One can check the official website, important dates, cut-off scores for different categories, and other details here.

Jammu Kashmir NEET UG Counselling 2023: Check Cut-Off Scores Here

The cut-off score for different categories is as under:-

  1. Open Merit (including JKPM/Child of PMF/CDP/Sports/ EWS): 137
  2. Open Merit (Physically Handicapped/PWD): 121
  3. SC/ST/RBA/ALC/IB/OSC/PSP (for J&K/Ladakh): 107
  4. SC/ST/RBA/ALC/IB/OSC/PSP(Physically Handicapped/PWD): 107
  5. ST(Physically Handicapped/PWD): 108

Jammu Kashmir NEET UG Counselling 2023: List of Documents Required

“The Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates are directed to upload their valid PwD certificate in BOPEE Office Jammu/Srinagar physically also upto 23-07-2023 (3:00 PM), positively. The candidates, who intend to participate against NRI/HM Quota seats in ASCOMS, Jammu/IDS, Sehora Jammu shall also have to register themselves online and submit all such documents offline also separately in the Board office at Jammu/Srinagar up to the
date as may be notified by the Board separately,” reads the official notification. Check the list of documents students need to upload during the registration procedure.

  • NEET-UG scorecard – 2023.
  • 10+2 Marks Card.
  • Domicile Certificate of UT of J&K / Ladakh (ST Category certificate in respect of candidates belonging to the UT of Ladakh).
  • Category Certificate, wherever required.
  • Date of Birth Certificate (Matriculation).
  • The candidates belonging to the UT of Ladakh are required to upload Compulsory Service Bond (which shall be available in the Information Brochure to be uploaded by the Board on the official website (www.jkbopee.gov.in).

“Mere submission of Application Form(s) and Registration of candidates shall not confer any right on all such candidates for admission, but shall be subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility criteria and the qualification prescribed for the said course(s) after verification of their documents at the time of admission in the College/ Institution of provisionally selected candidates,” reads the notification.


