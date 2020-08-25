New Delhi: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also joined the bandwagon of political leaders who were demanding the postponement of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and the National Eigibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 examinations, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Notably, Patnaik has written a letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, asserting that it would be unsafe for students to visit test centres physically amid COVID-19 for JEE (Main) and NEET tests. Also Read - JEE, NEET 2020: 'Put in Your Best Efforts And Prepare Well For Exams', Mayawati to Students

"In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country, it would be unsafe and perilous for the students to visit test centres physically to appear in these examinations. Besides, as frequent lockdown/shutdown are enforced by the concerned district administrations due to sudden escalation of COVID positive cases locally, the local transportation too gets disrupted", the letter reads.

Earlier on Monday, West Bengal CM Mamata and DMK president MK Stalin had urged the Centre to postpone NEET, JEE 2020.

“No decision shall be made in haste putting lives of students at stake. Government shall act keeping well-being and future of students in mind. I request you to postpone JEE, NEET exams until #COVID19 is brought under control”, the DMK chief wrote in his letter to the Union Education Minister.

On the other hand, Mamata had written a letter to PM Modi to postpone the exams that are scheduled to be held in September. In her letter, Mamata said that the directive from the Education Ministry to hold the NEET, JEE Main 2020 in September is a gravely risky decision.

“We are proud of our students. They are talented in these areas. On the one hand, COVID-19 pandemic is going on and the student community on the other hand is suffering a lot from mental agony and depression,” she added.