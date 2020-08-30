NEET, JEE 2020 Latest News: Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday announced that it will arrange transport facilities for candidates appearing in NEET and JEE exams to be held next month, from their block/district headquarters to their exam centres, free of cost. Also Read - NEET, JEE Main 2020: Chhattisgarh Govt Asks Officials to Arrange Free Transport For Aspirants

Notably, the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts medical and engineering entrance exams, has decided to hold NEET on September 13 and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)Mains from September 1 to 6.

Earlier in the day, the Chhattisgarh government said it will provide free transport facilities for students appearing for JEE and NEET examinations. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had instructed all district collectors to ensure free transport to and fro for candidates from their areas to examination centres.

The CM also directed that district nodal officers be appointed to coordinate with Regional Transport Office (RTO)and District Transport Office (DTO) to arrange buses, vans and other vehicles, he said.