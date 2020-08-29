NEET, JEE 2020 exams: After the education ministry made it clear that it won’t postpone NEET, JEE 2020 exams despite massive upheaval, All India Students Association (AISA) on Saturday wrote a letter to all Chief Ministers, appealing them to postpone or cancel the NEET, JEE 2020 exams under the State Disaster Management Act. Also Read - Trending News Today May 14, 2020: Delhi Riots: Police Sends Notice to Another Jamia Student Under UAPA, Calls For Interrogation Despite COVID-19 Case at Special Cell Headquarters

"Students who are appearing for exams conducted by central government are residents of your state, and it becomes your government's prerogative to safeguard their health and interests. It was a welcome step by few state governments to file a review petition in hon'ble Supreme Court asking it to review its order-demanding holding of exams," News18 quoted from the letter.

"However, it is more important for your government to stand by your students, as you are well aware of the threat of pandemic and havoc it has had on lives and livelihoods of many families," the letter added.

The education Ministry had Thursday said that there will be no rethink on postponing the exams in September.

While the NEET is scheduled to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE Main has been planned from September 1-6.

Around 9.53 lakh candidates have registered for JEE-Mains and 15.97 lakh students have registered for NEET. These exams have already been deferred twice in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, six states, led by opposition parties, on Friday moved the Supreme Court, urging it to review its earlier order to not postpone NEET and JEE exams, scheduled to be held in September. The education ministry had Thursday made it clear that there will be no second thought over the holding of the NEET, JEE Main 2020 examinations on the scheduled date as it is an issue of the students’ career.