NEET, JEE 2020 Latest News: Going in line with the directives from the Centre, the Western Railways on Tuesday said that it will run 46 additional special suburban services in Mumbai from September 1 6 for the convenience of JEE & NEET aspirants.

"The Western Railways (WR) will run 46 additional special suburban services in Mumbai from 1st to 6th September, for the convenience of JEE & NEET aspirants," the PRO of the Western Railway said in a statement.

On Monday, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had announced that the Indian Railways will allow students appearing for NEET and JEE exams and their guardians to travel by the special suburban services in Mumbai on exam days. He has said this in a tweet.

“Supporting students appearing for NEET & JEE exams, Railways has permitted them, and their guardians to travel by special suburban services in Mumbai on exam days. General passengers are requested not to commute,”Goyal had said in a tweet.

He also had said that the admit cards of the candidates appearing for JEE and NEET will be considered as authority to enter suburban stations with parents or guardians on exam days.

While the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE-Main has been planned from September 1-6.

The Railways said the permission to run trains for students has been received from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The regular suburban train services have been suspended in Mumbai due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, special services are being run for the convenience of essential COVID-19 workers.