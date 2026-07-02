NEET, JEE admission rules may change; board exams could get 50% weightage

The proposed move comes in the wake of a series of controversies surrounding the examination system, including paper leaks and evaluation errors, which have raised questions about its credibility.

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The move comes after a series of anomalies in the examination system, including evaluation errors and paper leaks, have kick-started a debate on the credibility of the system. File Image/PTI

According to sources, board examination scores could soon carry a 50 per cent weightage in admissions that are currently based primarily on entrance tests like NEET and JEE.

The possibility is being contemplated with an idea of reducing the high-stakes nature of any exam, be it entrance tests for medical and engineering admissions or board exams.

What led to the move?

The move comes after a series of anomalies in the examination system, including evaluation errors and paper leaks, have kick-started a debate on the credibility of the system.

“The changes being contemplated are 50 per cent weightage for board marks in admission/ merit, closer alignment of entrance tests with school syllabi to reduce dependence on coaching centres, multiple attempts and a gradual shift towards adaptive on-demand computer-based tests,” a source said.

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Sources said the proposal is being examined as part of broader reforms aimed at overhauling the country’s examination system. A series of controversies involving paper leaks, evaluation disputes and other irregularities in competitive exams has intensified calls for a more transparent and reliable assessment process. Officials are now considering measures that would lessen the weight of a single entrance exam and place greater emphasis on students’ academic performance throughout school.

What is the current situation?

At present, medical and engineering admissions are based on entrance test scores and candidates are required to score a qualifying percentage in board exams to be eligible for the entrance exams.

The reforms are being considered by the Ministry of Education’s nine-member committee set up last year to examine students’ dependence on coaching, the spread of “dummy schools” and fairness in high-stakes entrance tests.

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The proposal being examined would change the way admissions to professional courses are determined. Rather than depending entirely on NEET or JEE scores, the new model would also factor in Class 12 board exam performance. Under the plan, board exam marks and entrance test scores would each carry 50 per cent weightage in the final merit list.

The panel’s final report is likely to be submitted to the government in the coming weeks. The committee has also recommended closer alignment of entrance tests with school syllabi.

With inputs from agencies