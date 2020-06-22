New Delhi: Pending exams such as NEET, JEE may not be held in July amid Coronavirus pandemic, NDTV reported on Monday. “Safety of students is paramount. The situation doesn’t seem conducive to hold these examinations,” the news channel quoted sources from Education Ministry as saying. Also Read - Good News For JEE, NEET Aspirants! NTA's 'National Test Abhyas' App Offers Mock-test Questions in Hindi Too

Reports also had it that Union Human Resources Development Ministry may issue an update on JEE Main 2020 and NEET UG 2020 exam soon. It may announce whether it is postponing or cancelling these exams. Also Read - JEE Main 2020 Apply Online: HRD Ministry Resumes Registrations at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Exam Date, Details Here

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had earlier announced dates for engineering entrance exam (JEE Main) and medical entrance exam (NEET). While JEE Main examination will be held from July 18-23, NEET will be conducted on July 26, as per the timetable. Also Read - NEET 2020, JEE Main Exams Dates Announced; Here Are The Details

“IIT-JEE (Main) examination to be held on 18, 20, 21, 22, & 23 July. IIT-JEE Advance exam to held in August, date to be announced later. NEET exam to be held on 26th July,” Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union Human Resource Development Minister, had said.