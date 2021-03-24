NEET, JEE, KCET Latest Updates: Candidates who are preparing for NEET, JEE and KCET, here comes a piece of good news for you. Now the Karnataka government has launched an initiative called ‘GetCETgo’ in which NEET, JEE, and Karnataka Common Entrance Test comprehensive online crash course will be offered to students for Rs 40. This was announced by Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday. This initiative of the state government is designed to help students get on the track post Covid-19 pandemic. Also Read - Semi Lockdown in Karnataka on Cards? Here's What State Government is Contemplating

Helpful for economical backward students: The state government said that the special programme GetCETgo will be of great help for students who belong to backward sections of the socio-economic structure, and this also comprises LMS (learning management system. The state government said the course had been introduced for JEE this year. Also Read - Lockdown in Bengaluru? Check Civic Body Chief Warning Amid Rising Corona Cases

While the GetCETgo is available through the web portal, android app and YouTube Channel, it would offer preparatory material for KCET, NEET and JEE and the test will be available in the JEE Main format. Also Read - FACT CHECK: Has BS Yediyurappa Announced 7-Day Lockdown in Karnataka Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases? Know Truth Behind Viral Video

GetCETgo 2021 also offers support services such as login support, tech back-end support, doubt clarification, and customer service 24/7. The state government said that the objective of the programme was to increase the number of students of Karnataka in IITs.

The state government said that the GetCETgo is intended to benefit all students (above two lakh) nationwide who have registered for the programme and through this, the government will be able to deliver quality crash course content at a cost of less than Rs 40 per registered student.

Moreover, the GetCETgo would be made available for the entire year from the coming academic year and the Karnataka Examinations Authority will be entrusted with this responsibility.