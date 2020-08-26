NEET, JEE Main 2020 Latest Updates: Despite students’ refusal to give NEET and JEE 2020 exams amid the ongoing COVID pandemic, the National Testing Agency yesterday said that it will conduct the exams as per the schedule. This has caused massive upheaval among students across the nation. So much so that, students are now planning a protest from their homes tomorrow as another attempt to put forward their demand i.e. cancellation of NEET, JEE Main 2020 exams or postponement of it. Also Read - Final Year Examinations: Supreme Court Verdict on College, University Exams Likely Today

According to a report by News18, from 8 AM tomorrow, students across the nation will "raise Black Flags from homes, tie black bands on arm or forehead, wear black mask, turn their profile pictures BLACK!", to show their opposition to the NTA's decision of going ahead with the NEET, JEE main 2020 exams.

In another update, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, who has been supporting students over their demand to get NEET, JEE main 2020 cancelled, in a tweet, today urged students not to lose hope yet. "NEET/JEE : At this stage I cannot guarantee anything but don't yet lose hope on the exam question," he said.

In a new circular issued on Tuesday, the NTA said that the JEE (Main) and NEET (UG) exams will be held on the dates announced earlier, which are 1st to 6th September and 13th September respectively. Defending the move, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has asserted that the decision to hold NEET, JEE Main 2020 exams was due to “constant pressure from parents and students”.

This year, over 8.58 lakh and 15.97 lakh candidates have registered for JEE (Main) and NEET (UG) respectively.

Meanwhile, online protests are on with students continuing to demand the postponement of NEET, JEE main 2020 exams. They have been trending tags like ‘#PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID’ and ‘#AntiStudentModiGovt’ among others.