NEET, JEE Main 2020 Latest News: At a time when there is growing agitation across the country against the NEET and JEE Main exams at this time of coronavirus pandemic, IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao has a different opinion at this pint of time. He said on Wednesday that any further delay in conducting the entrance exams will have 'serious repercussions' on not only the academic calendar but also career of bright students.

"The consequences of postponing these exams any further can have serious repercussions on IIT academic calendars and for candidates. I fail to see how we can run two batches together. It will become a zero academic year for lakhs of students. Our academic calendars are too packed already and linked to too many other things. The delays can impact the careers of so many bright students," he said.

The statement from Rao comes in the wake of growing clamour for postponing the two crucial exams in the wake of rise in COVID-19 cases across the country.

“We have already lost six months. If we conduct the exams in September, we can at least start the sessions in Indian Institutes of Technology (could be online) in December. Tinkering with the examination pattern or admission processes in these times will also be detrimental and unfair for everyone,” Rao said in a social media post.

His comments also come at a time when Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is holding a meet with chief ministers of 7 states on the issue and leaders are planning to approach the Supreme Court to review its earlier order on the matter.

Rao said coronavirus is not going to disappear for at least a year and we cannot be perpetually in lockdown mode, and appealed to the students to “trust the institutions” and take the entrance tests while strictly following the COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“COVID is not going to go away for another six months to one year. We all need to get used to this new normal. The earlier we realise that, the better it is for all of us. The last postponement of exams definitely helped us prepare well now,” he added.

The IIT director said they will also be closely monitoring the situation and take necessary steps as required.

“Health of candidates is of utmost concern to all of us. We all have children and we can connect with the parents of candidates,” he said.

On Tuesday night, the NTA released a statement saying that the exams will be conducted as per the schedule. Even the Ministry of Education also issued a similar statement on the matter.

While the JEE Main is scheduled from September 1-6, NEET is planned on September 13.

(With inputs from PTI)