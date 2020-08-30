NEET, JEE Main 2020 Latest News: As the days for the NEET and JEE Main 2020 exams are approaching, the state government of Chhattisgarh on Sunday instructed the district collectors to arrange free transport for aspirants appearing for the exams to reach examination centres. Also Read - NEET, JEE Main 2020: Uttarakhand Govt Takes Necessary Precautionary Measures For Exams

Issuing a statement, the state government said that buses will be arranged in every district on basis of number of aspirants. However, the permission to travel in the vehicle will be granted with admit card only.

Prior to this, the Uttarakhand government said it will take all possible necessary precautionary measures for the safety of the students.

On Saturday, Odisha government said it will provide free transportation and accommodation facilities to the candidates appearing for the JEE (Main) and NEET in the state.

Moreover, the Odisha government also said that there will be no lockdown or shutdown in the entire state to facilitate free movement of JEE (Main) and NEET candidates and examination staff.

The lockdown/shutdown restrictions have been lifted from August 30 to September 7 and on September 12-14.

The Odisha government said the regulations for observance of Covid-19 protocols, such as social distancing, wearing of mask, no spitting in public place etc. shall be strictly followed.

The NEET will be held on September 13 and the engineering entrance exam JEE Main is scheduled from September 1 to 6.

Over 9.53 lakh candidates have registered for JEE Mains 2020, and over 15.97 lakh students have registered for NEET.