NEET, JEE Main 2020: Congress is planning to file a writ petition in the Supreme Court against the Centre's decision to conduct the NEET, JEE Main 2020 exam amid the COVID pandemic, a move which has upsetted students across the nation. A meeting over holding of the NEET, JEE Main 2020 exams is also likely to be held soon.

According to a report, non-BJP states such as West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan would also be backing the decision of the Congress party.

On Wednesday too, chief ministers of 7 states had decided to move the Supreme Court seeking postponement of the NEET, JEE 2020 exams. However, reports on Thursday said that the decision was dropped as only a few states were in this. "Considering that few states are approaching Hon'ble Supreme Court seeking #postponeNEET_JEE, we have decided to not file any fresh application in SC in this regard, as of now," Supreme Court advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava had tweeted.

Amid the controversy around NEET, JEE Main 2020 with students seeking postponement of these exams, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday sought to put an end to the debate. He issued a video statement and said that most students want that the exams are held at any cost.

“The NTA DG told me that 7.5 lakhs out of 8.58 lakhs candidates in JEE have downloaded admit cards. For NEET, over 10 lakhs out of 15.97 lakhs candidates downloaded admit cards in 24 hours. It shows that students want that exams are held at any cost,” he had said this in the video statement. Talking about the convenience of students, the education minister said that JEE exam centres have been increased to 660 from 570 while there are now 3,842 NEET centres, up from 2,546 for the convenience of students.

The Supreme Court had last week dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the two exams, saying a “precious” academic year of students “cannot be wasted” and life has to go on.

While a total of 9.53 lakh candidates have registered for JEE-Mains, 15.97 lakh students have registered for NEET.

The NEET is to be held on September 13 and engineering entrance exam JEE Main is scheduled from September 1-6.