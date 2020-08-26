NEET, JEE Main 2020: The Centre has faced vehement protest from students and activists for its decision to conduct NEET, JEE Main 2020 exams amid the ongoing COVID pandemic. Defending the move, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has said that the decision to hold NEET, JEE Main 2020 exams was due to “constant pressure from parents and students”. Also Read - NEET, JEE Main 2020: Now Sonu Sood, Chetan Bhagat Urge Govt to Postpone Exams Amid Pandemic

Talking to government broadcaster DD News, the education minister said "We have been under constant pressure from parents and students, asking why we are not allowing JEE and NEET. The students were very worried. In their minds they were thinking for how long will they continue to study?."

Further, on reopening of the schools across the country, the minister maintained that the final decision will be taken based on the guidelines by the Home and the Health Minister.

Notably, the National Testing Agency (NTA) yesterday said that NEET, JEE Main 2020 exams will be held as per the schedule. “The JEE (Main) and NEET (UG) exams will be held on the dates announced earlier, which are 1st to 6th September and 13th September respectively,” the NTA said in the new circular.

This time, exams will be held keeping social distancing norms in mind. The candidates will be seated in alternate seats for JEE (Main). And for NEET (UG), the number of candidates per room has been reduced to 12 from 24.

Staggered entry will be held for entry and exit of candidates, in order to maintain social distancing. Advisory guiding candidates about the Do’s and Don’ts for proper social distancing has also been issued.

This year, over 8.58 lakh and 15.97 lakh candidates have registered for JEE (Main) and NEET (UG) respectively.